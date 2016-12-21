Kobe Bryant shares first photo of new baby girl Meet Bianka! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihkr98 Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. After announcing that they were expecting their third child, another girl , in the summer, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant shared photos of their baby on Wednesday.

