Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier, center, of Switzerland, takes a hit from Los Angeles Kings center Nic Dowd during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Los Angeles. One lucky winner will receive a brand new Napoleon Gas Grill from Skoog Heating and Cooling! Simply fill out the entry form online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.