Kings begin to get healthy with Brayden McNabb's return

Brayden McNabb, right, returned to the Kings' lineup against the Oilers on Thursday, playing his typically physical game. The 25-year-old defenseman's collarbone was healed and his fitness was fine, but he acknowledged Friday it might take a while before his game is whole again after a two-month layoff.

