Gryba the unlikely hero as Oilers top Kings

Thursday Read more: KION 46

Defenseman Eric Gryba isn't known for scoring goals, but his first goal of the season stood as the winner as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1. The third-period winner was just Gryba's sixth career goal.

Chicago, IL

