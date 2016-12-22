Game Day Watch, 12/22: Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators
Game Time: 5:00 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: Dustin Brown is likely going to be in today. LA lost both games without their ex-captain; given that Anze Kopitar's two most common linemates this season have been Dwight King and Trevor Lewis, a healthy Brown and a productive Gaborik would be very nice for the current captain to have.
