Game Day Preview #36, Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers

Following up a seven-city road trip with a brief holiday break and then back-to-back games seems a little cruel, doesn't it? Especially when those back-to-backs are in Vancouver and Edmonton? After the Kings' slow start doomed them last night against the Canucks, they head into Edmonton to try to right the ship after going 4-4-2 in their last ten. Edmonton's record isn't much better, going 4-2-4, losing their last game to the Sharks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.