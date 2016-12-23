Game Day Preview #34, Los Angeles Kin...

Game Day Preview #34, Los Angeles Kings @ Dallas Stars

The Kings squeeze in one last game on this leg of the road trip before breaking for the holiday, then finishing off the away games in western Canada. They head south to meet the Stars, who have been similarly besieged by injuries to key players this season; I can't even remember the last time the Stars had all of their core players in a game at the same time.

