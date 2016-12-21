Five years later, L.A. has become a s...

Five years later, L.A. has become a second home for Kings Coach Darryl Sutter and his family

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the team take on the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center on Nov. 30. Darryl Sutter wasn't sure how things would work out when he replaced Terry Murray and made his Kings coaching debut five years ago, on Dec. 22, 2011. Sutter had been working on the family farm in Viking, Canada, but his wife, Wanda, and their youngest son, Chris, were living in Calgary while Chris finished high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC