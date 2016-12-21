Five years later, L.A. has become a second home for Kings Coach Darryl Sutter and his family
Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the team take on the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center on Nov. 30. Darryl Sutter wasn't sure how things would work out when he replaced Terry Murray and made his Kings coaching debut five years ago, on Dec. 22, 2011. Sutter had been working on the family farm in Viking, Canada, but his wife, Wanda, and their youngest son, Chris, were living in Calgary while Chris finished high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC