Darryl Sutter recalls taking over the offensive-struggling Kings five years ago Saturday

Saturday Dec 17

Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the team take on the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center on Nov. 30. Darryl Sutter was feeding cattle on the family farm in Viking, Canada, when he took a call from Kings General Manager Dean Lombardi and made a decision that changed the course of the franchise's history. It was five years ago Saturday that The Times confirmed Sutter had agreed to replace Terry Murray and coach a team that was well-schooled defensively but struggled to score.

