Darryl Sutter recalls taking over the offensive-struggling Kings five years ago Saturday
Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the team take on the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center on Nov. 30. Darryl Sutter was feeding cattle on the family farm in Viking, Canada, when he took a call from Kings General Manager Dean Lombardi and made a decision that changed the course of the franchise's history. It was five years ago Saturday that The Times confirmed Sutter had agreed to replace Terry Murray and coach a team that was well-schooled defensively but struggled to score.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC