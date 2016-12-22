Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night Budaj's 28 saves lead Kings over Predators 4-0 Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2heTwgG Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, of Slovakia, makes a stop against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Budaj shut out the Predators 4-0.

