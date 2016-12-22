Budaj's 28 saves lead Kings over Pred...

Budaj's 28 saves lead Kings over Predators 4-0

Thursday

Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night

Chicago, IL

