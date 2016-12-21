Budaj's 28 saves lead Kings over Predators 4-0
Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Nick Shore, Nic Dowd, Jeff Carter and Devin Setoguchi scored for Los Angeles.
