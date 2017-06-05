Panthers sign Henrik Haapala and Maxi...

Panthers sign Henrik Haapala and Maxim Mamin

Thursday Jun 1

The shifty Haapala led Finland's Liiga in scoring last season with 60 points in 51 regular season games. The undrafted 23-year-old signed a two-year entry-level contract with performance bonuses.

Chicago, IL

