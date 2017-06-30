Panthers Name Jack Capuano Associate ...

Panthers Name Jack Capuano Associate Coach

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Litter Box Cats

Dale Tallon announced today that former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano has been named associate coach on Bob Boughner's staff. The 50-year-old Capuano spent over a decade in the Islanders organization serving as head coach and assistant coach .

