Florida Panthers release 2017-18 schedule

As already reported, the Cats open the 2017-18 regular season with a home-and-home series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The all-Florida home-and-home series kicks off in Tampa Bay on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 pm, before the Panthers return for their home-opener against the Bolts at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. As per usual, the Panthers will play a total of 82 regular season games , as well as six preseason games .

