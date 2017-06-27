Florida Panthers lose not one, but tw...

Florida Panthers lose not one, but two scorers to the Vegas Golden Knights

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Miami Herald

Not only did the Vegas Golden Knights officially select Jonathan Marchessault off Florida's unprotected list, but Florida traded Reilly Smith and his $25 million contract to Vegas as well. Canadian NHL insider Bob McKenzie first reported Wednesday evening that Vegas would take Marchessault and Smith.

