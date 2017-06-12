Card for WWE SmackDown show at BB&T C...

Card for WWE SmackDown show at BB&T Center in Sunrise

Thursday Jun 8

WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center , home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, American Alpha, Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Carmella, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Becky Lynch, Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara, the Ascension and more.

