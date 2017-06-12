Card for WWE SmackDown show at BB&T Center in Sunrise
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center , home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, American Alpha, Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Carmella, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Becky Lynch, Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara, the Ascension and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC