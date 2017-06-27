Airbnb paid $191,000 in first tourist tax installment to Broward County

Home-sharing booking website Airbnb announced Tuesday that it collected and remitted $191,000 in tourist or so-called "bed taxes" to Broward County for May. That's the first month that Airbnb's new tax collection agreement with Broward County became active. The deal requires the company to remit tourist taxes on the short-term rentals booked by travelers who stay with Airbnb hosts in non-traditional lodgings such as private homes, apartments and condos.

