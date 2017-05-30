LBC's Predictions Contest: Stanley Cup
Chris Kunitz scored his second goal of the game in double-overtime to give the defending champs a 3-2 win, and the Prince of Wales Trophy, over a very game Ottawa Senators squad. They were the only two that picked both series winners and called each series in the correct amount of games to pick up the two available bonus points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC