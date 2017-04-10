Tom Rowe not expected to return as coach of Florida Panthers
Tom Rowe of the Florida Panthers was the latest local coach to have his employment status questioned by a banner plane flying high over a South Florida sports venue. Before Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, a plane circled BB&T Center in Sunrise towing the message: 'Rowe must go! Call him a cab!' The first part of the message is obvious; the second is in reference to former coach Gerard Gallant getting a cab outside Raleigh's PNC Arena after he was fired and replaced by Rowe following a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27. Although Rowe previously said he would be interested in keeping the Florida coaching job full time although after this team's downward spiral, it will not happen.
