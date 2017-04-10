The Florida Panthers hockey team tries to help raise awareness for true Florida panthers
When most people think of the Florida Panthers, they probably envision a hockey team from a state too warm to naturally create the ice they play on. In an effort to conserve and raise awareness for the team's mascot, the Florida panther, the hockey team held its second annual Panther Conservation Night on March 10. The event featured several conservationists who shared information about the endangered cat to fans at the game.
