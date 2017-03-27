Panthers unable to give Thornton win ...

Panthers unable to give Thornton win in Boston farewell

It was two years ago this weekend that a dogged Florida Panthers pursuit of the playoffs died in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. A few days later the Panthers returned the favor with a payback win in Sunrise that led to Boston also missing 2015 postseason play.

