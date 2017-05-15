NHL Draft 2017: Panthers drop down one, will pick tenth overall
Florida entered the proceedings with a 5.4% chance of picking first overall, a 5.7% chance of picking second and a 6% chance of claiming the third spot. Instead, the Philadelphia Flyers made the biggest jump in NHL lottery history by moving up from thirteenth to grab the second overall spot, pushing the Panthers down from the ninth overall pick to tenth in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC