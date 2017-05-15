NHL Draft 2017: Panthers drop down on...

NHL Draft 2017: Panthers drop down one, will pick tenth overall

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Litter Box Cats

Florida entered the proceedings with a 5.4% chance of picking first overall, a 5.7% chance of picking second and a 6% chance of claiming the third spot. Instead, the Philadelphia Flyers made the biggest jump in NHL lottery history by moving up from thirteenth to grab the second overall spot, pushing the Panthers down from the ninth overall pick to tenth in the process.

