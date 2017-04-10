GameDay Caterwaul: Buffalo Sabres at ...

GameDay Caterwaul: Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers

Saturday Apr 8

GOODIES: Fan Appreciation Week rolls on ! Hybrid Tailgate gets underway at 4; yes I'll be there so collect your rotten fruit ! Scouting Report: The last game of Thornton's 20-year pro career - the first half spent grinding in the minors before he got to the NHL for good - comes Saturday night, when he and the Florida Panthers play host to the Buffalo Sabres. The Panthers play their season finale Sunday in Washington, and Thornton isn't making the trip.

