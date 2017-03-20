Florida Panthers put up a fight in tough loss to Blue Jackets
The Florida Panthers cannot afford to lose too many more games down the final weeks if they hope to make the playoffs. On Thursday, the Panthers played another strong game yet will come out on the wrong side of the standings as the host Blue Jackets scored twice late in the second and won 2-1 at Nationwide Arena.
