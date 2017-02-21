Watch out, NHL: The red-hot Florida Panthers won (again!) and now hold a playoff spot
Roberto Luongo was the Florida Panthers' MVP and had the barbershop cape to prove it as the Panthers slid into a playoff spot with their fourth consecutive win - this one a 3-2 decision over the host Los Angeles Kings. Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by left winger Jonathan Huberdeau against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
