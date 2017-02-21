Watch out, NHL: The red-hot Florida P...

Watch out, NHL: The red-hot Florida Panthers won (again!) and now hold a playoff spot

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Miami Herald

Roberto Luongo was the Florida Panthers' MVP and had the barbershop cape to prove it as the Panthers slid into a playoff spot with their fourth consecutive win - this one a 3-2 decision over the host Los Angeles Kings. Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by left winger Jonathan Huberdeau against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Panthers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
News Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14) Mar '14 Faithful Fan 1
News NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13) Jun '13 Ois fan 1
News Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12) Jul '12 abadapple 1
News Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12) Mar '12 SabresFan 1
News Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12) Mar '12 fisher 1
See all Florida Panthers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Panthers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC