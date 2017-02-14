Tom Rowe will coach Florida Panthers through end of season a " and maybe longer
When Claude Julien was fired by the Boston Bruins earlier this week, his name was immediately attached to the Florida Panthers. Tom Rowe made it clear Thursday he intends to remain behind the Florida bench at least for the foreseeable future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC