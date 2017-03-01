Roberto Luongo: 'I don't deserve to b...

Roberto Luongo: 'I don't deserve to be playing right now'

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Miami Herald

James Reimer will start in net for the Florida Panthers Sunday in a game against the Ottawa Senators which carries huge playoff implications. Luongo, the Panthers' starting goalie since he was reacquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the tail end of the 2013-14 campaign, will be on the bench for perhaps Florida's biggest game of the season to date and says he deserves to be.

