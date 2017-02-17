LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

GOODIES : Bokamper's Watch Party tonight vs Nashville! Valentine's Day Package ! Super Hero Night Feb 22! Faith and Family/UCF/ Hockey 'n Heels Night Feb 24! The Panthers are almost whole now, but haven't been able to find the consistency they exhibited last season. The loss to Los Angeles was a classic example, as they were run out of their building by a team coming off consecutive 5-0 losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.