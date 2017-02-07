LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Anaheim Ducks ...

LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers

Friday Feb 3

GOODIES : Pro Wrestling Night & Miami Marlins Night on February 9 vs Los Angeles! Bokamper's Watch Party February 11 at Nashville! Valentine's Day Package ! That might sound somewhat overstated, especially since Florida - which has picked up five points in its last three games, matching the team's best stretch of 2016-17 - entered Wednesday only two points out of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. But in a season where injuries and slumps have been far more prevalent than wins, the Panthers know it's time to make a move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.

Florida Panthers Discussions

Chicago, IL

