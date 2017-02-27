Home Kill: After historic road trip, Florida Panthers lose in Sunrise again
Yes, the the road-warrior Panthers failed to pick up any postseason real estate as they stumbled on home ice once again Friday, losing 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at BB&T Center. Florida, which set a franchise record by winning all five of its most recent road games, has lost its past two in Sunrise to Alberta rivals Edmonton and Calgary.
