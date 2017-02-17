Florida Panthers kick off rough Calif...

Florida Panthers kick off rough California swing in San Jose

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida kicked off its five-game road trip with a rousing 7-4 win over the host Predators on Saturday afternoon, scoring four times in the second period to break things open. Now on the west coast, the Panthers have three games in four nights against Pacific Division powers San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

