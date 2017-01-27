Tampa Bay Lightning D Nikita Nesterov Sends Fond Farewell To Fans
After being traded to the Montreal Canadiens last night, former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman sent a fond farewell to his fans here in the Sunshine State. Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman caught Lightning fans all around the Bolts Nation last night with a startling announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC