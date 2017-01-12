Roberto Luongo leads Panthers to win ...

Roberto Luongo leads Panthers to win in return to Brooklyn

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Miami Herald

Roberto Luongo made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the host Islanders 2-1 on Wed., Jan. 11, 2017. The Boston Bruins have won the first four of five meetings between themselves and the Florida Panthers after walking out of Sunrise with a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

