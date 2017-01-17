Jaromir Jagr nets game-winner as Florida Panthers beat Columbus
Jaromir Jagr scored the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Florida Panthers bounce back from an ugly loss to the Islanders by beating Columbus 4-3 on Sat., Jan. 14, 2017. Thanks in part to 28 saves from Roberto Luongo and a first period goal from Reilly Smith, the Florida Panthers beat the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC