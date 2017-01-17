Jaromir Jagr nets game-winner as Flor...

Jaromir Jagr nets game-winner as Florida Panthers beat Columbus

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Miami Herald

Jaromir Jagr scored the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Florida Panthers bounce back from an ugly loss to the Islanders by beating Columbus 4-3 on Sat., Jan. 14, 2017. Thanks in part to 28 saves from Roberto Luongo and a first period goal from Reilly Smith, the Florida Panthers beat the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

