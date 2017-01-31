Jagr, Nieuwendyk and Bure represent Florida Panthers on NHL 100 team
Some of the greatest players who have ever stepped on the ice gathered in Los Angeles on Friday as the NHL honored its best as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. The league unveiled the players who make up their NHL 100 team in a glitzy, made-for-Hollywood event at the Microsoft Theater.
