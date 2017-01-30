Hey pal: Marchessault beats former teammates in overtime

Jonathan Marchessault, formerly of the Tampa Bay Lightning, scored a power play goal in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Bolts on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017. Shawn Thornton scored the opening goal in the Florida Panthers 4-3 win over Columbus on Sat., Jan. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.