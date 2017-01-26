Florida Panthers goalie makes a beautiful glove save ... but ita s ruled a goal anyway

Florida Panthers goalie makes a beaut...

Thursday Jan 19
Read more: The Miami Herald

As the seconds ticked down in overtime early Thursday morning, Connor McDavid broke loose and charged toward Florida goalie James Reimer, sticking a backhanded shot into the goalie's glove. Although the Florida goalie snapped up the puck in his glove, it was ruled a goal both by officials on the ice and following video review.

