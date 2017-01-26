Florida Panthers get back to winning ways in Sunrise, top Blue Jackets
The Florida Panthers have been a much better team away from home than in Sunrise lately, only Saturday night, they looked right comfortable in familiar environs. With three goals between the midway point of the second and early in the third, Florida got back on track at BB&T Center with a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
