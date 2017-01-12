Finland comes to Sunrise as Florida Panthersa Jussi Jokinen greets rival team
Members of Finland's HIFK hockey front office were guests of the Florida Panthers for Friday's morning skate and spoke with Jussi Jokinen following practice. HIFK, based in Helsinki, is one of the more decorated teams in the Finnish Elite League and claims such NHL alumni as Nicklas Backstrom and Tuomo Ruutu as well as former Florida players Olli Jokinen, Tomas Vokoun, Ville Peltonen, Cory Murphy and Tim Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC