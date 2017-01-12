Finland comes to Sunrise as Florida Panthersa Jussi Jokinen greets rival team

Finland comes to Sunrise as Florida P...

Members of Finland's HIFK hockey front office were guests of the Florida Panthers for Friday's morning skate and spoke with Jussi Jokinen following practice. HIFK, based in Helsinki, is one of the more decorated teams in the Finnish Elite League and claims such NHL alumni as Nicklas Backstrom and Tuomo Ruutu as well as former Florida players Olli Jokinen, Tomas Vokoun, Ville Peltonen, Cory Murphy and Tim Thomas.

