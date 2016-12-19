Trump nominates Panthers owner Vincent Viola for Secretary of the Army post
In a very interesting piece of news this morning, Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of the Army, pending approval of the United States Senate. Ownership of the team will remain in the Viola family, and minority owner Doug Cifu will step into Viola's role as Chairman and Governor of Sunrise Sports and Entertainment.
