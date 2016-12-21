Thunderbirds finally end skid; collect three points over the weekend
The Springfield Thunderbirds lost on Friday night to Bridgeport before finally ending its long losing streak on Saturday with an overtime win on home ice against Providence. Springfield picked up another point on Sunday with a loss in the extra session to the revenge-minded Bruins in Providence.
