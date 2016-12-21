Sasha Barkov ends drought, Florida Panthers beat Wings again
Sasha Barkov's 22-game goal-scoring drought ended in overtime Thursday as he led the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Red Wings in what is likely to be Florida's final game at Joe Louis Arena. Tom Rowe, the GM and interim coach of the Florida Panthers, ran his first morning skate Tuesday in Chicago.
