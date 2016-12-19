Panthers owner Vincent Viola nominated Secretary of Army by President-elect Donald Trump
Florida Panthers majority owner Vincent Viola has been nominated to serve as the Secretary of the Army by President-elect Donald Trump . The Viola family will retain ownership of the Panthers, the team said in a statement, but upon Senate confirmation and NHL approval, Viola has named minority owner Doug Cifu to take his place as chairman and governor of Sunrise Sports and Entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC