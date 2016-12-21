Owner of Florida Panthers picked by Donald Trump to be Secretary of the Army
Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new Secretary of the Army subject to Senate confermation. "I am proud to have such an incredibly accomplished and selfless individual as Vincent Viola as our Secretary of the Army," Trump said in a statement.
