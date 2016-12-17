McKegg pots two in Thunderbids 3-1 win over Baby Sens
Jared McCann opened the scoring with his third of the season 13:32 into the second period. Assists on the goal went to McKegg and defenseman Sena Acolatse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Panthers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC