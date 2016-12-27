Man passed phoney $50 bills during hockey game, Sunrise police say

The Florida Panthers were beating the Buffalo Sabres ; Jaromir Jagr was tying hockey legend Mark Messier's scoring record - and, according to police, Ramziddin Saleem was passing phony bills at concession stands at the BB&T Center. Sunrise police were led to Saleem, 23, when an employee at the facility told an officer that someone was trying pass a counterfeit $50 bill, according to the arrest report filed in the case.

