Man passed phoney $50 bills during ho...

Man passed phoney $50 bills during hockey game, Sunrise police say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Florida Panthers were beating the Buffalo Sabres ; Jaromir Jagr was tying hockey legend Mark Messier's scoring record - and, according to police, Ramziddin Saleem was passing phony bills at concession stands at the BB&T Center. Sunrise police were led to Saleem, 23, when an employee at the facility told an officer that someone was trying pass a counterfeit $50 bill, according to the arrest report filed in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Panthers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
News Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14) Mar '14 Faithful Fan 1
News NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13) Jun '13 Ois fan 1
News Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12) Jul '12 abadapple 1
News Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12) Mar '12 SabresFan 1
News Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12) Mar '12 fisher 1
See all Florida Panthers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Panthers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,061

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC