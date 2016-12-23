Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal wit...

Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.

The past week has been an interesting one for the Bruins, as the Black and Gold succeeded with two wins in three games. On Sunday afternoon, Tuukka Rask's 18 saves earned him his fourth shutout of the season in the Bruins' 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

