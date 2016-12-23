Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.
The past week has been an interesting one for the Bruins, as the Black and Gold succeeded with two wins in three games. On Sunday afternoon, Tuukka Rask's 18 saves earned him his fourth shutout of the season in the Bruins' 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Florida Panthers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tests for Streaking Panthers (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Florida Panthers: Live ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Canucks trade Roberto Luongo to Florida Panthers (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Faithful Fan
|1
|NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Draft-Related Chatter (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Ois fan
|1
|Florida Panthers stock up on goaltending candid... (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|abadapple
|1
|Dmitry Kulikov's shootout goal leads Florida Pa... (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|SabresFan
|1
|Fisher, Rinne Lift Predators Over Panthers 3-1 (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|fisher
|1
