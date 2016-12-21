Florida Panthers finally back home, g...

Florida Panthers finally back home, greeted by Stanley Cup champion Penguins

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Miami Herald

After losing five games on their recent six-game road trip, the Panthers return to Sunrise on Thursday only to find the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins waiting for them. Tom Rowe, now in his second week as coach of the Panthers, says despite the losses things are looking up for a Florida team which came into Wednesday three points out of a playoff spot despite everything that has transpired.

