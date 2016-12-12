Chase brace gives Thunderbirds 2-1 win over IceCaps

Chase Balisy scored twice in the third period to power the visiting Springfield Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over the St. John's IceCaps on Saturday night. After goalies Reto Berra and Charlie Lindgren kept the game scoreless over the fist two periods, Balisy lit the lamp at 7:49 of the final frame from Josh Brown and Shane Harper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.