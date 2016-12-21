Another rough start to a Florida Panthers road trip

Sasha Barkov's 22-game goal-scoring drought ended in overtime Thursday as he led the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Red Wings in what is likely to be Florida's final game at Joe Louis Arena. The Florida Panthers play their final regular season game at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena on Thursday and Aaron Ekblad, Jaromir Jagr, Roberto Luongo and Vincent Trocheck share their memories of the famous Motor City arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.